Gare and Khakurk evacuated and PKK leaders transferred to third countries

A Turkish newspaper claimed that after the evacuation of four camps in Metina, the process of evacuating PKK shelters and logistics centers in Gare and Khakurk has also begun. PKK leaders in Qandil are also scheduled to be transferred to third countries.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish newspaper published new details from media outlets close to the ruling party in the country, in a report written by Yucel Kayaoglu and citing security sources, about the alleged process of disarming the PKK, evacuating the organization's positions, and the fate of its members and managers.

According to the report, after the evacuation of four camps in the Metina region, the deployment and support centers along Gare and Khakurk are also scheduled to be evacuated in stages. The newspaper claimed that the operation to destroy the caves and shelters located on the road leading to Qandil will be completed by January.These claims have not yet been officially confirmed by the PKK, the Iraqi government or the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Weapons were registered and shelters were destroyed

The Turkish newspaper wrote that the responsible forces recorded the characteristics of the weapons available before destroying the deployment sites and logistics centers and subjected them to forensic examination.

According to the newspaper's security sources, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization registered and listed the bodies, weapons, ammunition, explosives, drones, paramotors, satellite radios and other equipment. After this stage, the weapons and equipment were destroyed.

The report states that the caves inside which medical centers had been established were also blown up after the military equipment was removed and destroyed to eliminate the possibility of their reuse.According to the media outlet, the evacuation of the PKK logistics centers and settlements in Gara and Khakurk was carried out under the supervision of the MITE and in coordination with the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government.

Qandil became the last gathering place for PKK members

The newspaper claimed that Turkish security sources opposed the PKK members remaining scattered in different areas and for this reason they designated Qandil as their last gathering place. Accordingly, after the destruction of the caves and settlements, the PKK members were transferred to Qandil and the process of identifying and preparing a list of their names began. Then, an examination of the number of people who could return to Turkey and the method of their transfer was put on the agenda.

Security sources cited by the Turkish newspaper said: "They were gathered there and listed. After that, transfers were made from Qandil. The number of people who came and the method of their entry were determined.The lists were made available to consulates and customs, and special desks were set up in these centers.” However, Turkish officials did not provide any explanation about the number of people covered by the program, the timing of their return, and the legal guarantees envisaged.

Transfer of PKK leaders to third countries on the agenda

The Turkish newspaper further wrote that the senior PKK leaders were not included in the legal provisions regarding the return of members of the organization to Turkey. The Iraqi central government opposed the senior PKK leaders remaining in the country, and their return to Turkey was not included in the plan. As a result, the complete evacuation of Qandil and the transfer of these people to third countries, under Turkish supervision, was raised as one of the main options.

The report did not name the countries to which the PKK leaders were likely to be transferred.The legal basis for such a transfer and the possible role of international institutions were also not explained.

Return of the first group from Sinjar was discussed

The Turkish newspaper wrote that the process of evacuating armed forces from Sinjar was also monitored by the Iraqi government, and the possibility of the first group returning to Turkey from this region was discussed.

The newspaper's security sources said that those stationed in Sinjar had the option of returning to Turkey or staying in Iraq. They also claimed that if Sinjar was cleared of armed groups, the groundwork would be laid for the evacuation of the Turkish military base in Bashiqa and the return of civilians to Turkey.

In this report, the process in Sinjar was assessed to be similar to the developments in Syria; however, no information was provided about the details of this model and possible agreements between Ankara and Baghdad.

Granting official responsibility to Öcalan was denied

In another part of its report, the Turkish newspaper discussed the role of Abdullah Öcalan in the disarmament process.Security sources cited by the newspaper said that Öcalan was not given an official position or responsibility. The sources denied that Öcalan would head a committee related to disarmament and the peace process, but accepted his role in the process of structurally dismantling the PKK.

The Turkish newspaper also dismissed the claim that there was a villa building for Öcalan in Imrali prison as false, writing that a section consisting of two rooms and a work space was reserved for him. The Turkish government did not issue an official and comprehensive statement on the evacuation of the prison, the listing of PKK members in Qandil, the transfer of the organization's leaders to third countries, and the mechanism for returning individuals to Turkey.