President: The inauguration of the Shams Tabrizi Shrine is a symbol of preserving the legacy of Shams and Rumi

According to KurdPress, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message on the occasion of the opening of the Shams Tabrizi Shrine Cultural Complex in Khoy County on Wednesday night, October 15, 1405, emphasized that Azerbaijan has been one of the strongest pillars of Iran and the land of culture, wisdom, freedom, resistance, and defense of the integrity of this land throughout history, and that Khoy and Tabriz have not stood on the sidelines of our history and national identity, but have been present in its context. He added: "Today, too, the name of Shams is another link in the unbreakable bond between Azerbaijan and Iran, and Iran with spirituality, wisdom, and humanity."In this message, the President stated that the inauguration of the Shams Tabrizi Cultural Complex and Shrine is not just the opening of a building or the end of a development project; it is the beginning of a new chapter in preserving and recognizing the legacy of one of the most brilliant figures of Iranian thought and mysticism. He added: Khoy, thanks to this historical connection, can find a worthy place in Iran and the world not only as the tomb of Shams, but also as a living center for research, dialogue, and rereading of his and Rumi's legacy. Pezeshkian also emphasized the need to transform this cultural complex into a house for thought and research, where researchers, intellectuals, artists, and enthusiasts from Iran and other parts of the world gather, and new generations become familiar with a treasure that speaks of human dignity, truth-seeking, spirituality, tolerance, and the bond between humans. He added: The library, research center, gallery, and other spaces of this complex will reach their true destination when they are alive and dynamic, and in addition to preserving Shams' legacy, they also contribute to the scientific and cultural prosperity of Khoy, the development of spiritual tourism, and the improvement of the lives of the people of this land.The President also described the opening of this complex in a time of war, sanctions, and threats as having a meaning beyond a cultural event and stated: Iran’s enemies may target the infrastructure and lives of our people and create difficulties for this nation through pressure and sanctions, but they cannot break the will of Iranians to build the future, protect their identity, and keep their heritage alive.

Pointing out that the construction and completion of this complex is not the result of the efforts of an individual, an institution, or a government, Pezeshkian added: “This dream was kept alive over the years with the love and perseverance of the people of Khoy and Tabriz, the efforts of researchers and artists, and the support of national and local administrators. I sincerely appreciate all governments, administrators, benefactors, and those who have played a role from the first step to the design, financing, construction, and completion of this complex.”