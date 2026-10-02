Nechirvan Barzani: Iraqi sovereignty does not just mean the withdrawal of foreign forces

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, emphasized that sovereignty does not just mean the withdrawal of foreign military forces, and said that the criterion for the success of international support is that Iraqis can fully assume responsibility for maintaining the security and stability of their country.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Idris Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Commander-in-Chief of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, on Thursday night, October 1, 2026, at an official ceremony marking the end of the international coalition's military mission in Iraq, which was held in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi and a group of high-ranking officials and international representatives; he said about "Iraqi Sovereignty Day": We in the Kurdistan Region will always support and support any step that strengthens the sovereignty, security and stability of Iraq.Sovereignty does not mean only the withdrawal of foreign military forces, but also a unified national responsibility. The end of the international coalition mission should mark the beginning of a new phase in Iraq, and the country’s political forces should address unresolved disputes rather than leaving them to future generations. The time has come to address and resolve all unresolved issues in Iraq, including; Erbil-Baghdad relations, the organization of weapons outside the control of the state, and the rights of all ethnic groups and minorities. These issues must be examined and resolved in accordance with the constitution and in accordance with the Iraqi national will, and must not be left unresolved or passed on as crises to future generations.The end of the military mission of the "International Coalition" is an important national occasion and Iraq's entry into a new transitional phase

At the beginning of his speech at the official ceremony marking the end of the military mission of the International Coalition in Iraq, the senior diplomat said: Mr. Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Speaker of the House of Representatives, distinguished guests and distinguished guests, I am very pleased to be with you in Baghdad today and on this important national occasion, at the same time as Iraq enters a new transitional phase that is accompanied by the end of the military mission of the "International Coalition" in this country.

Iraq has gone through difficult and painful conditions for several decades

He also said: Iraq has gone through difficult and painful conditions for several decades. When the ISIS terrorist group attacked our country, the Iraqi nation stood united and united to confront terrorism and defend the homeland.With utmost respect, we honor the memory of all sacrifices and salute all martyrs

Mr. Barzani continued his speech, emphasizing: The Iraqi army, the Peshmerga, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and all armed and security forces played a vital role in defending the homeland and shed their blood for it with joint sacrifices. We honor the memory of all these sacrifices with utmost respect and salute all martyrs.

We, all Iraqis, remember that support with gratitude

The President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region said in another part of the ceremony: In that difficult time and at the request of the Iraqi government, the United States, the international coalition, and our friends stood by Iraq and provided assistance and support. We, all Iraqis, remember that support with gratitude.Gratitude must be achieved through Iraq itself assuming full national responsibility for the country's affairs

The Commander-in-Chief of the Kurdistan Peshmerga Forces, referring to the end of the international coalition's military mission in Iraq, said: "Today, as the coalition forces withdraw from Iraqi soil, based on the agreement reached with the federal government, we will never forget their support and assistance and will always be grateful for it. At the same time, true gratitude must be expressed through Iraq itself assuming full national responsibility for the country's affairs."The capacity to assume full responsibility for maintaining the country's security, sovereignty, and stability

He added: "The success of international support should not be measured by the constant presence of foreign forces; rather, the criterion should be whether we, as Iraqis, have created the capacity to assume full responsibility for maintaining the security, sovereignty, and stability of our country."

A true partnership must be based on common interests, mutual respect, and full respect for the sovereignty of countries.

"Nichirwan Idris Mustafa Barzani," continued his speech at the ceremony, emphasizing: "With the end of the international coalition's military mission in Iraq, we are entering a new stage; a stage defined by trust in national institutions and reliance on domestic capabilities."We look forward to expanding our relationship with the United States and coalition countries beyond the immediate imperatives of counterterrorism to a balanced and sustainable partnership in security, economics, investment, energy, education, technology, and diplomacy. Such a partnership must be based on shared interests, mutual respect, and full respect for sovereignty, and must serve Iraq and all segments of its society while contributing to security and stability throughout the region.

Sovereignty is not just about the withdrawal of foreign military forces; it is a shared national responsibility.