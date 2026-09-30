Ahmet Türk: A legal basis must be provided to transform the current process into a sustainable peace

Ahmet Türk, the dismissed joint mayor of Mardin Metropolitan Municipality, representing the joint mayors of 10 municipalities under the management of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (PEDP) who have been replaced by appointed mayors by the government, said that the current peace process is of great importance to them; but transforming it into a sustainable peace requires creating a legal basis and ending the policy of appointing guardians.

According to KurdPress, the joint mayors of 10 municipalities under the management of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (PEDP), who have been dismissed at different times and replaced by government-appointed mayors, gathered in Mardin.

At this meeting, the consequences of the policy of appointing guardians and the damages caused to the municipalities were examined.After the meeting, the joint heads of municipalities issued a press statement in front of the Dem Party Provincial Organization building in Mardin, attended by representatives of political parties and civil society organizations.

Demir: Appointing a guardian means plundering and usurping the will of the people

Dorim Demir, the dismissed co-mayor of Mardin Metropolitan Municipality, said that the extent of the damages caused in 10 municipalities under the management of guardians was examined in this meeting.

Demir added: "The picture that was obtained clearly showed that appointing a guardian means plundering and usurping the will of the people."

Stating that the restrictions imposed on elected municipalities do not apply to government-appointed managers, he said: "All the ways that were closed to prevent us from providing services are open to the guardians. These policies must end as soon as possible."

Referring to the peace process and democratic society, Demir said that the government has not taken appropriate measures in response to the steps taken by the Kurdish movement.He added: "As the deposed co-chairs, we call on the government to seize this historic opportunity by taking courageous steps. The conditions for Abdullah Öcalan to live and work freely must be provided. The seizure of the people's will must also end as soon as possible and all our friends must return to their responsibilities."

Ahmet Türk: Appointed mayor means corruption and usurpation of the people’s will

Ahmet Türk, another dismissed co-mayor of Mardin Metropolitan Municipality, said that municipalities managed by appointed mayors have faced looting and corruption: “Appointed mayor means looting, corruption and taking the people’s will hostage. We completely condemn this policy not only because of the corruption that has taken place, but also because it has usurped the people’s will.”

Türk called on the people, civil society organizations and all defenders of democracy to take a common stance against the guardian appointment policy. He added: “Our people should know that the guardian appointment policy is a policy of looting. The people, civil organizations and all those who want democracy must fulfill their responsibility against this policy.»

We need a legal basis for lasting peace

Ahmet Türk continued, referring to the peace process and democratic society, and said that Devlet Bahçeli, the head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), visited the parliamentary group of the party and shook hands with the party's representatives in 2024, opening the doors to a new stage.