Service Turkey - Member of the Academy of Social Sciences Abdullah Öcalan, emphasizing the need to take political and legal steps to advance the "peace and democratic society" process, announced that without a change in the approach of the Turkish government, this process cannot continue in a strong way and that Turkey's fundamental solution is democratization based on Kurdish freedom.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Doran Kalkan", member of the Academy of Social Sciences Abdullah Öcalan, spoke on the Media Khabar program about the peace and democratic society process, the situation in Turkey, Syrian Kurdistan and Eastern Kurdistan, and emphasized that political, legal and democratic measures are necessary to advance this process. He also said about the Framework Law for the Peace and Democratic Society Process that after about 40 days of the adoption of this law, no concrete steps have been taken to implement it.Kalkan stated: “The framework law initially raised the hopes of the society, but after a long time, concrete steps have not been taken to implement it.”

Referring to the meeting of the Peace Process Follow-up and Evaluation Committee, he said that the committee had decided to form four commissions, but so far no extensive information has been provided about the structure and activities of these commissions.

The member of the Abdullah Öcalan Academy of Social Sciences added that some shortcomings in the law could be addressed during the implementation phase, but the necessary steps have not been taken by the Turkish government. He also claimed that the law has limitations due to not considering the situation of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and some of its members, and that if the process is limited to the issue of “disarmament,” it may end.Referring to the Turkish government's approach, Kalkan said: "Turkey cannot move forward with old laws and approaches, and the government's approach must change to solve the Kurdish issue."

He added that if Turkey wants to advance the process of political and social integration, legal, political and democratic conditions must be created so that the Kurds can find their place in the political system with their own identity, language and culture.

Kalkan said in this regard: "The fundamental solution for Turkey is democratization based on the freedom of the Kurds."

He also emphasized that the process that has begun under the title of peace and democratic society should not be limited to the issue of weapons. According to him, the PKK has announced that it has changed its strategy and is pursuing a democratic political strategy instead of armed struggle.

Kalkan claimed that there have been no large-scale conflicts in Turkey for about a year and a half and that the party's forces have withdrawn from war zones.He considered that advancing this process requires a new law, new approaches and the provision of a platform for democratic political activity.

Kalkan: The killing of Sipan Hazni was a provocative act

Duran Kalkan, in another part of his speech about Syrian Kurdistan, referred to the killing of Sipan Hazni and the dispatch of military forces from Aleppo to Kobani, describing these actions as "a very dangerous provocation."

He said: "The killing of Hazni and the events that followed, including the dispatch of military forces to Kobani, are a very dangerous provocative act."

Kalkan described the reaction of the people of Kobani to this incident as a "natural and democratic reaction" and said that the solution to the problems of Syrian Kurdistan must be based on accepting the will of the people of the region and the Kurds.

He added that approaches that reject the will of the people of the region are not compatible with democracy.Kalkan: Education in Kurdish is a legitimate right

Regarding the issue of Kurdish language and education, Kalkan also said that the ban on education in Kurdish in Syrian Kurdistan has caused problems.

He stated that in recent years, an education system in Kurdish has been established and teachers have been trained for this education system.

Kalkan considered the rejection of education in Kurdish a sign of not accepting the social and linguistic will of the Kurds and said that the demand for education in the mother tongue is a legitimate and democratic demand.