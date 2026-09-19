Lahore Talabani's lawyers: The defendants' confessions were obtained under the influence of drugs and anesthesia

In the fifth session of the Second Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court regarding the case of Lahore Talabani and a number of other defendants, the defense team rejected the charges related to "attempted coup and plot to assassinate Bafel Talabani", and also raised objections about the method of obtaining statements from the defendants and the process of handling the case.

According to Kurdistan Press, the fifth session of the Second Sulaymaniyah Criminal Court regarding the case of Lahore Talabani, Pulad Talabani, Ribwar and a number of other defendants was held, and after the session, Lahore Talabani's defense team presented details about the process of handling the case and their defenses.

Dana Taqiuddin, one of Lahore Talabani's lawyers, denied all the charges brought against his clients, especially the charge of "attempted coup and plot to assassinate Bafel Talabani", in a media statement.Claim of obtaining confessions under inappropriate conditions

Regarding the investigation and taking statements from the defendants, Taqiuddin said that Pulad Talabani stated in court that he did not have a full command of the Kurdish language and that his statements were taken in conditions where his physical condition was not good.

He claimed: "Pulad Talabani was injured and was under medical care, he was given medicine and when he was interrogated, he was unconscious."

The lawyer added that the defense team has asked the court to consider these confessions legally invalid and claimed that these statements were taken under pressure and torture.

Defending the actions of the forces as protection of Jalal Talabani's house

Regarding the accusation of moving forces with the aim of carrying out a coup, Taqiuddin also presented a different version from the defense team.According to him, Rebwar, one of the defendants in the case, stated in court that Lahore had asked them to protect Jalal Talabani's house because, according to him, there had been an attempt to carry out a coup against it.

He also said that they considered Hero Ibrahim Ahmed like their mother and were willing to sacrifice their lives to protect him.

According to statements made by the defense team, Lahore Talabani also emphasized in the court session that the transfer of forces was carried out solely to protect the life of Hero Ibrahim Ahmed and that there was no other purpose behind this action.

Lahore's lawyer: There is no sniper in the case

Dana Taqiuddin also denied the claims made about the existence of a sniper to assassinate the current leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.He asked why if such a weapon existed, why was it not presented to the court for examination and identification, and said that there was no sniper shooting in the case, and considered these claims to be part of efforts to distance Lahore Sheikh Jangi from the political arena.

Request for presentation of camera images and call records

The defense team announced that it had submitted several legal requests to the court, including a request for presentation of recorded images from the CCTV cameras (DVR) of Jalal Talabani's house, as well as call records.

Lahore Talabani's lawyers have stated that they have not received a response from the court on these requests so far, and they believe that examining these cases can help clarify the facts of the case.

Objection to the process of holding court hearings

Lahore Talabani's lawyers also criticized the way the court hearings were held.According to them, the fourth court session was held in a way that only certain media outlets were allowed to cover the case, while in the fifth session, journalists were completely banned from entering the courtroom.

The defense team criticized this process and emphasized the continuation of presenting their defenses and documents, calling for maintaining the independence of the court and preventing political pressures from influencing the case process.

According to the defense team, the next hearing of the case is scheduled for next Sunday.