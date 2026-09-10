Protests against restrictions on Kurdish language education continue in Syrian Kurdistan

Syria Service - Protests by students and their families in various regions of Syrian Kurdistan continue to protest the decision of the Ministry of Education of the Syrian interim government to restrict Kurdish language education, and protesters demanded that the right to education in the mother tongue be guaranteed and the new decision of the ministry be canceled.

According to KurdPress, students and their families in the city of Geraklege in Syrian Kurdistan, along with students from the cities of Hasakah and Kobani, gathered and protested against the decision of the Ministry of Education to allocate only three sessions a week to Kurdish language education. The protesters emphasized that education in the mother tongue is a fundamental right and demanded that the Kurdish language be recognized as the language of instruction in schools.In Geraklege, students and their families gathered in front of the city's Education Department and issued a statement expressing their opposition to the Ministry of Education's decision.

The statement, read by a student named "Helin Omar," stated that students have been educated in Kurdish from elementary school to university for the past 14 years and that the right to education in their mother tongue is a universal right for all nations.

The statement emphasized that the Ministry of Education's decision towards the Kurdish people and students is an unfair measure and an attempt to deprive them of the right to education in their mother tongue, and that the students and their families do not accept this decision.

The protesters asked the Geraklege Education Department to convey their demands to the relevant authorities and the Ministry of Education.They also demanded the cancellation of the decision to restrict the teaching of Kurdish and to make it the language of instruction in schools.

The Gerak League Education Department also announced that it would forward the demands of the students and their families to the relevant authorities.

At the same time, students in the cities of Hasakah and Kobani also gathered to protest the decision to limit education in Kurdish and to demand the right to education in their mother tongue.

In Hasakah, dozens of Kurdish students and teachers gathered in front of the city's education department. Holding placards with the themes "Our language is our identity," "We want to be educated in our own language," and "It is our right to be educated in our own language," the protesters demanded the protection of their linguistic and educational rights.

Kurdish students and teachers also submitted their demands in writing to the Hasakah education department.

In Kobani, students gathered this morning in the courtyards of several schools and held placards opposing the decision of the Syrian interim government's Ministry of Education and calling for its cancellation.Participants in these protests stated that the reduction in Kurdish language teaching hours would limit their right to learn in their native language, and accordingly, they demanded that the right to education in their native language be guaranteed.