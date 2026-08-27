Coalition Forces Withdrawal to be Completed by September 30

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announcing the start of the process of coalition forces withdrawal, emphasized that the Iraqi security forces are capable of protecting the country's security and sovereignty.

According to Kurdistan Press, Sabah Noman, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced that the process of international coalition forces' withdrawal from military bases has begun in coordination with the Iraqi government and will be completed by September 30 of this year.

He said in a press conference on Thursday, August 27, 2026, that this process is being carried out based on professional agreements and away from political considerations or any other obstacles, and that several security committees and various institutions are overseeing it.Sabah Noman said: “The forces are gradually withdrawing from their bases and this process will continue until September 30, which is designated as the day of Iraqi sovereignty and a national day.”

He added that Iraq expects to transform its relations with the coalition countries into long-term bilateral relations, relations in which Iraq’s interests are taken into account.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces also assured citizens that the country’s security forces have proven their capabilities and are capable of maintaining Iraq’s security and sovereignty.

He also said about the government’s efforts to limit weapons to government institutions: “The weapons that saved the Iraqi soil from terrorism should remain only within the legal and legitimate framework of the government.»

In another part of his speech, Sabah Noman announced that a strategic plan to strengthen Iraq's defense system is being implemented, which is based on increasing intelligence efforts and deploying forces to preemptively confront any criminal act.

He also emphasized increasing coordination between all security agencies to end the phenomenon of arming the streets and ensure the security of the regions in a modern way.