Baghdad Security Police Commander Killed in Armed Attack

Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Unit, announced that the commander of the Baghdad Security Police in the Karkh region was targeted and killed while carrying out a mission to eliminate violations in the Doura area of ​​Baghdad; another police officer was also killed and four others were wounded in the incident.

According to Kurdistan Press, Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Unit, announced that the commander of the Baghdad Security Police in the Karkh region was killed while carrying out a mission to eliminate violations in the Doura area of ​​Baghdad.

According to a security source, the person who shot at the commander of the Baghdad Security Police was affiliated with an armed group and fired at the security forces from behind a rooftop.

The official Iraqi news agency also reported that the commander of the Baghdad Security Police in the Karkh region was killed while carrying out a mission to eliminate violations.The news agency, citing a security source, announced that Baghdad security forces launched an operation to eliminate violations in the Al-Dura area in southern Baghdad after receiving a court order.

According to the report, during the operation, one of the violators fired directly at the security forces, as a result of which the commander of the Baghdad security police in the Karkh area, with the rank of brigadier general, died from his injuries. Another policeman was also killed in the incident.

A federal policeman, two municipal policemen and another policeman were also wounded.

The Iraqi security media outlet announced that the incident occurred in the Al-Dura area during an official mission to eliminate violations around the Al-Dura, Karrar and Dijla neighborhoods.According to the report, when the Baghdad Municipal Police, along with rescue workers and the Arab Jabbour Police Station, arrived at the scene to carry out the mission, they were targeted by direct fire.

After the incident, and on the orders of the Baghdad Operations Commander, the security forces, with a number of security commanders present, completely surrounded the area and blocked all its entrances.

A massive search and search operation has been launched to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the shooting, and one suspect has been arrested so far.

The Baghdad Police have also announced that the perpetrators of the shooting were members of a group, and the leader of this group is a person named Saad Issawi, who fled after the incident and has not been arrested yet.