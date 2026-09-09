Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for 9 September

The headlines of 9 September published by Kurdpress News Agency are presented to the audience in the news studio.

Kurds’ ambiguous assessment of the security situation in the Kurdistan Region after the US withdrawal

With the withdrawal of US air defense systems, the Kurdistan Region faces a reduction in one of its most important defense layers; a situation that could become more complicated if the peace process between Ankara and the PKK fails, with Turkey’s increased air pressure against PKK positions in northern Iraq.



We are ready to govern Turkey; the goal is to build a democratic republic

Tuncer Bakırhan, co-chair of the DEM Party, announced at the party’s fifth ordinary congress that the party is ready to enter a new era and intends to play a role in governing Turkey. He also highlighted the “democratic republic” as the party’s main goal and said the congress would mark the beginning of this process.



Baghdad demands all customs revenue from Kurdistan Region crossings

Sami Jalal, head of the Kurdistan Region negotiating team for the implementation of the Asikoda customs system, announced that Baghdad wants to transfer 100 percent of border crossing revenue to the Iraqi public treasury, while Erbil insists on its 50 percent share.