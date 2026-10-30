We do not accept the confiscation of properties of Kurds returning to Afrin

Elham Ahmad:

Syria Service - Elham Ahmed, referring to the continuing problems of the displaced people returning to Afrin, announced that foreign armed forces are preventing the safe return of residents to their areas by seizing the houses and agricultural lands of the Kurds.

According to Kurdistan Press, Elham Ahmad, an official of the self-governing administration, in an interview criticizing the continued seizure of properties of Kurdish citizens in Afrin, announced that foreign armed forces stationed in the area have made the process of return of the displaced people difficult by seizing houses, agricultural lands and olive trees belonging to the residents. She called on the Ministry of Defense and the security institutions of the Syrian interim government to intervene to end these measures and return the properties to their original owners. In an interview with Hawar News Agency, Elham Ahmad emphasized that the return of Afrin residents to their original areas is an important achievement and a result of the integration agreement with the Syrian interim government, but the presence of foreign armed forces and their actions continue to prevent the safe return of the displaced.

Referring to the situation of the residents returning to Afrin, she said that in this area and its surrounding areas, the properties and agricultural lands of the citizens are being attacked, and in some cases, their olive trees are also being seized. According to Ahmed, these people have made the conditions for their return difficult by imposing illegal decisions and causing inconvenience to the residents.

The Kurdish official added that some of the displaced people who have returned to Afrin, even after arriving in the area, are forced to live in rented houses due to the seizure of their homes. She considered these actions to be against the law and emphasized that the seizure of citizens’ properties is unacceptable.

Elham Ahmed considered the responsibility of protecting civilians, resolving security problems, and preventing the continuation of these actions to be the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense and the Syrian security institutions, and called for addressing the residents’ complaints and returning the seized properties to their original owners.

She also emphasized that resolving the property issue and ending the violation of residents’ rights is essential to establishing peace and social stability in the region.

Continuing problems with the return of displaced people and the seizure of properties in Afrin

In this context, Ibrahim Sheikho, spokesman for the Afrin Human Rights Organization, announced in a statement on November 17 that families returning to Afrin and Sarkani are facing numerous problems in reclaiming their homes and properties. According to Sheikho, some families have been asked to pay between $2,000 and $10,000 to receive their properties. He also stated that about 2,000 houses in Afrin have not yet been returned to their original owners.

Attack on IDPs returning to Garaspi

In another incident, on November 26, a group of about 100 IDPs went to the General Directorate building in Garaspi after being invited by Syrian authorities to register their return requests, but the group was attacked.

During the attack, the IDPs’ belongings and belongings were stolen and their cars were set on fire. Following the incident, Kobani Internal Security Forces transferred the people to Kobani. These developments come at a time when, despite previous promises by the Syrian government to protect the property rights of displaced people and facilitate their return, reports from Afrin and Sarkani continue to indicate problems related to property seizures and obstacles to residents’ return. Elham Ahmad has also emphasized that the return of displaced people will face serious obstacles without guaranteeing property rights and ending property seizures.