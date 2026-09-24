Dem Party Spokesperson: Important developments in the field of disarmament will occur in the coming days

The People's Equality and Democracy Party Spokesperson, referring to the continuation of contacts between government officials, Abdullah Öcalan and the leadership of the Kurdish movement, announced that important developments in the field of disarmament are expected in the coming days. She emphasized that Öcalan's role in this process should be examined in the two dimensions of "disarmament" and "transition to democratic politics".

Ayşe Güldöğen, Spokesperson for the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), referring to the continuation of contacts between government officials, Abdullah Öcalan and the leadership of the Kurdish movement, announced that important developments in the field of disarmament are expected in the coming days. She emphasized that Öcalan's role in this process should be examined in the two dimensions of "disarmament" and "transition to democratic politics".Döğün, in a press conference at the party headquarters, explained the results of the first meeting of the Central Executive Council after the party's fifth ordinary congress and the latest developments in the "peace and democratic society process."

Describing the framework law passed by parliament as the first step in a series of laws, Doğün said that the measures taken to remove violence from the Kurdish issue, in addition to creating political and legal opportunities, also carry important historical responsibilities. According to him, contacts between government officials, Abdullah Öcalan and the movement's leadership on disarmament are continuing.

He added: "We expect important developments in the field of disarmament in the coming days, as field activities are being carried out reciprocally and the mechanism established for this purpose is functioning.Whenever there is a concrete development that can be publicly communicated, the details will be shared with the public.”

The DPM spokesperson considered Öcalan’s official presence in the relevant delegation essential for the success of the field activities and said: “The official start of Abdullah Öcalan’s activities as the coordinator of disarmament and transition to democratic politics will have a positive impact on the process. In order to advance these activities more quickly, the formation of various working groups is also necessary.”

Doğan emphasized that Öcalan’s role should not be examined solely from the perspective of disarmament and added: “On the one hand, there is disarmament and on the other hand, there is transition to democratic politics. This process is a process of permanent transition from conflict to democratic politics and all mechanisms must operate in accordance with this goal.»

He also criticized the lack of transparency regarding the four sub-committees formed under the “Monitoring and Evaluation Board,” saying that no explanation has been provided so far about the members of these committees and their working methods. Doğan called for the coordinated and effective work of these committees and the rapid formation of the parliamentary oversight board after the start of the new legislative term on October 1.

According to the Democrat Party spokesperson, the parliamentary oversight board should be formed on the basis of fair representation, broad participation and an inclusive approach. He emphasized that parliament has important responsibilities for permanently ending conflicts, strengthening democratic politics and removing obstacles to political participation.Doğan considered democratization and the rule of law to be the main pillars of peace, saying: “Peace means creating a political and social order in which people’s rights are recognized, injustices are redressed, and society can look to the future with confidence.” He called for the immediate and full implementation of the rulings of the Turkish Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights, and for the rule of law to be guaranteed for all.

He also emphasized the need for Öcalan to have direct contact with journalists, academics, politicians, human rights defenders, and various groups in society, adding: “A historically important issue like peace should be addressed in a responsible and factual manner, not with destruction, speculation, and misleading information.”