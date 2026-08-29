Kurdish rights must be an integral part of the political structure and constitution of Syria

The Syrian Service - Democratic Union Party, evaluating the recent developments in Syria positively and importantly, emphasized that the measures taken to integrate the SDF into government institutions and developments related to the Kurdish language are important but insufficient steps, and the rights of the Kurdish people must be recognized as an integral part of the political structure and constitution of the new Syria.

According to KurdPress, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) announced in a statement on the recent developments in Syria that it welcomes the positive steps taken, especially the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into government institutions and developments related to the Kurdish language, but resolving the issue of the Kurds in Syria requires the recognition of their political, cultural and national rights in the country's new constitution.According to the Hawar news agency, the PYD described the recent developments in Syria as “positive and important” in the statement, stating: “We welcome the positive developments taking place in Syria at this stage, especially the steps taken to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions, as well as developments related to the Kurdish language. We consider these developments to be important steps in the process of building a new Syria.”

While welcoming these measures, the party stressed that these steps were not enough to resolve the Kurdish issue, adding: “The Kurdish issue in Syria is a fundamental issue and the rights of the Kurdish people must be an integral part of the constitutional and political structure of the new Syria.»

The PYD also considered the participation of the Kurds in building state institutions, political, military, administrative and cultural spheres as an important factor for the future of Syria, adding that the participation of this community can help strengthen the unity and stability of Syria, and that the diversity existing in this country should also be considered as a real source of strength.

In another part of the statement, the PYD stressed the need to complete the process of integrating the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) into the official institutions of the Syrian government, saying that this process should be carried out in a way that recognizes the role and position of women in building a new Syria.

The party also demanded that the new Syrian constitution clearly recognize the Kurdish people as a nation and guarantee the Kurdish language and the political, cultural and national rights of the Kurds. According to the PYD, such an approach can pave the way for real cooperation between all groups and components of Syrian society.The PYD further emphasized that building a new Syria requires a vision based on democracy, cooperation, recognition of diversity, and constitutional guarantees of the rights of all nations and communities in the country.

The party concluded its statement by saying that it considered the steps taken to be positive, but stressed that completing these measures through a new constitution could pave the way for real cooperation and the formation of a strong Syria, one that embraces diversity and all its nations and communities as part of its wealth.