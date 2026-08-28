220,000 Syrian refugees return from Jordan to their country

Syria Service - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that since the fall of the Baath regime in December 2024, nearly 220,000 Syrian refugees have returned to Syria from Jordan, and the process of refugee return has increased in recent months.

According to Kurdistan Press, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that from December 8, 2024 to August 24, 2026, about 220,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their country from Jordan. According to this statistics, about 45,000 refugees have returned to Syria since the beginning of 2026 alone, and the end of the school year and improved weather conditions are cited as factors in the increase in the return process.Yousef Taha, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Jordan, announced that about 45,000 Syrian refugees have left the country and returned to Syria since the beginning of this year.

According to the agency’s data, about 59 percent of the returnees have returned to Syria as families and about 41 percent individually.

Also, on average, about 1,300 Syrian refugees return to Syria from Jordan per week, and the number of daily returnees has been reported to be between 200 and 344.

According to statistics from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are currently about 375,000 refugees and students in Jordan, of whom about 350,000 are Syrians. Thus, about 92 percent of this population is Syrian citizens.Also, about 79 percent of Syrian refugees in Jordan live outside official refugee camps.