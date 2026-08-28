Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed Mazloum Abdi as his advisor

Syria Service - The head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Sharaa, issued a decree appointing Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, as his advisor; this appointment came just a few days after the announcement of an agreement between Damascus and the SDF to dissolve the independent structure of this force and integrate its members into the Syrian military and security structure.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was appointed as an advisor to the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as the process of implementing the agreement between the Damascus government and the SDF has entered a new stage.According to the agreement between the SDF and the Syrian interim government brokered by the US, the forces under Abdi’s command are to be integrated into the Syrian army as brigades, ending the SDF’s independent military structure, a move described by Thomas Barrack, Donald Trump’s special representative for Syria and Iraq.

The appointment came a few days after Mazloum Abdi announced the decision to disband the Syrian Democratic Forces as part of the agreement with Damascus. Abdi had announced that this decision was made after reaching an agreement with Ahmed al-Sharaa and completing the process of integrating SDF forces into the Syrian army brigades.

The SDF commander also expressed hope that Syria would move beyond the “phase of war and weapons” and enter the phase of “peace and reconstruction.”The agreement between Damascus and the SDF came after increasing military pressure on the Kurdish forces and threats from the new Syrian government and Turkey to take military action against the Syrian Kurdish armed groups. The United States also played a mediating role in the negotiations between the two sides.

After announcing the dissolution of the SDF, Thomas Barrack, Donald Trump’s special representative for Syria and Iraq, welcomed the development, calling it an “absolutely historic” event.