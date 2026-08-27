The Zionist regime targeted the Damascus suburbs with three missiles

Syria Service - On Wednesday evening, the Zionist regime forces targeted an area around the town of Beit Jan in the western suburbs of Damascus with three missiles, and on Thursday morning, these forces entered the village of Taranjeh in the north of Quneitra and inspected several houses.

According to Kurdpress, the military movements of the Zionist regime in southern Syria continue, and on Wednesday evening, its forces targeted the Tal Bat al-Warda area around the town of Beit Jan in the western suburbs of Damascus with three missiles. Also, on Thursday morning, an Israeli force entered the village of Taranjeh in the north of Quneitra province and conducted an inspection operation by entering houses.

Local sources in southern Syria announced that a missile attack was carried out on the Tal Bat al-Warda area, but no information has been released yet about the extent of damage or possible casualties from this attack.According to security sources, Israeli forces also entered the village of Taranja, north of Quneitra, this morning.

After entering the village, the forces raided and searched a number of houses. No further details have been released about the purpose of the operation or the results of the searches.