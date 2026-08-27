YPJ Commanders Meet with Syrian Interim Government Interior Minister

Syria Service - A meeting between members of the YPJ command and Anas Hassan Khattab, the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Interim Government, was held while, according to sources close to the YPJ, the meeting discussed the security situation in the areas under Kurdish control and how to deal with exceptional conditions in these areas.

According to Kurdistan Press, a meeting was held between members of the Women's Defense Units (YPJ) command, including Nowruz Ahmed, Sozdar Haji, and Khalsa Ayed, as well as Roken Jamal, the spokesperson for the YPJ media center, with Anas Hassan Khattab, the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Interim Government.

In an interview with Havar News Agency, special sources did not provide further details about the topics of last night's talks between members of the YPJ command and the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Interim Government, but according to the latest information released by the YPJ, the meeting has ended.Sources close to the YPJ announced that at the end of the meeting, the issues discussed in the meeting are to be reviewed and arrangements will be made in the form of an exceptional situation based on the status of the region's autonomy.

The meeting took place as talks between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian interim government continue on how to integrate the military and security institutions of the northern and eastern regions of Syria into the central government structure.