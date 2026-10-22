Kurtulmus: Steps will be taken more quickly after PKK disarmament

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said that after the PKK is completely disarmed and disarmament is achieved, the next steps in the process known as "Turkey being terrorism" will be taken more quickly. He also announced the imminent formation of a monitoring commission in the parliament to monitor this process.

According to Kurdistan Press, Numan Kurtulmus, who traveled to Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to attend the meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA), answered questions about the current process in a live interview with the TRT news network.

Responding to a question about the monitoring commission that is to be formed in the parliament within the framework of the "Turkey free of terrorism" process, Kurtulmus said that Turkey is following a special and unique process.

He added: "This is actually a model that we can refer to all over the world as the Turkish model from now on.This process has now reached a stage where we are gradually seeing results.”

Waiting for the complete dissolution and disarmament of the PKK

“I hope that the terrorist organization will completely disarm and disarm as soon as possible,” the Turkish parliament speaker said. “It is clear that after that, steps will be taken much more quickly.”

Kurtulmus emphasized that the “Turkey Free of Terrorism” process is not just a slogan or political discourse, claiming that this process can bring important achievements for Turkey and the region.

“In the eyes of those who closely follow the conflict resolution processes, Turkey has taken a successful step in this direction. We will also continuously raise this issue in international forums.»

Oversight Commission to be formed in Parliament

Indicating that talks with political parties will continue, Kurtulmus said that the approval of the commission's report by 47 votes out of a total of 50 members and the approval of the related law with the participation and positive votes of 467 deputies indicate that there is room for dialogue and negotiation in Parliament.

He added: "Views do not grow until they are presented to each other. Within this framework, a commission will also be formed in the Turkish Grand National Assembly and we will complete the process of establishing it in a short time."