Araqchi's visit to Baghdad ends

The Iranian Foreign Minister left Baghdad for Tehran after the end of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

According to Kurd Press, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, who traveled to Baghdad to participate in the 52nd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, left for Tehran after the meeting and bilateral meetings.

On the first day of the meeting, Araqchi met with his Turkish, Egyptian and Lebanese counterparts.

He also met with the new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and discussed the most important regional issues. Meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Fawad Hussein were among the other programs of Araqchi's visit to Baghdad.Our Foreign Minister also met and talked with Ammar Hakim, the head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The Foreign Minister visited the two shrines of Imam Musa ibn Ja'far (AS) and Imam Jawad (AS) in Kazimin and met with Haidar Abdul Amir Mahdi Kazim, the Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Kazimin, also during this trip.