Ilham Ahmed, Sabahat Tuncel and Pervin Boldan met at the European Parliament Conference

Syria Service - Ilham Ahmed, Sabahat Tuncel and Pervin Boldan met on the sidelines of the 20th Conference of the EU-Turkey Citizens' Commission (EUTCC) at the European Parliament in Brussels.

According to Kurdistan Press, Ilham Ahmed, a Syrian Kurdish political figure and representative of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Sabahat Tuncel, an activist of the Free Women's Movement (TJA), and Pervin Boldan, a representative of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in the Turkish Parliament and a member of the Imrali delegation, met on the sidelines of the 20th Conference of the EU-Turkey Citizens' Commission.

The conference was held on October 14 and 15, 2026, in cooperation with the Left Group of the European Parliament, the Greens / European Freedom Alliance (Greens / EFA) and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats.