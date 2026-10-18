Without legal and institutional guarantees, peace in Syria will not be sustainable

Ilham Ahmed:

Syria Service - Ilham Ahmed, a representative of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria, emphasized at the 20th Kurdish Conference in the European Parliament that without legal guarantees and the establishment of institutional mechanisms to maintain peace, the agreements will remain temporary and the Kurds want real, equal and fundamental participation in the administration of Syria.

According to KurdPress, Ilham Ahmed, a representative of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria, emphasized the need for legal guarantees for peace and announced at the 20th Kurdish Conference in the European Parliament that peace will not be sustainable without the establishment of institutional guarantees and the necessary mechanisms. He also said that the Kurds want real, equal and fundamental participation in the administration of Syria.The Kurdish Conference, which aims to explore solutions to the Kurdish issue, began on October 14 at the European Parliament in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, and on the second day, sessions were held on geopolitical developments in the Middle East, democratic transition, the role of women and the search for peace.

The third session of the conference was titled “Women Who Shape the Future; Democratic Transition, Kurdish Unity and Peace in the Middle East.”

The session, moderated by political scientist Arzu Yilmaz, was attended by Atefeh Ramdari from the University of Bielefeld in Germany, Sebahat Tuncel, former Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) representative and activist of the Free Women’s Movement, and Ilham Ahmed, representing northern and eastern Syria.Elham Ahmed: Peace will not be sustainable without necessary guarantees

In this meeting, Elham Ahmed, referring to the problems in the process of integrating Kurdish forces into the Syrian government structures, emphasized that if peace is not legally guaranteed, it will not be possible to maintain it.

She also referred to the issue of Arab chauvinism in Syria and said that women have played an important social role in various areas of life, have participated in the structure of social life, and have been instrumental in the path of freedom of society.

Ahmed added that women have also played a role in the formation of democratic and social values, but in the new political conditions in Syria, it is still unclear whether the people will be able to maintain the achievements of self-government.He said about the process of integrating forces: “We want a lasting peace, but it is not yet clear from what direction and by what methods the integration will be carried out and how this process can help create a lasting peace.”

The representative of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria emphasized that without providing the necessary guarantees, peace will only become a temporary situation and if institutional guarantees and mechanisms for stabilizing peace are not established, this situation may disappear at any moment.

Ilham Ahmed: We want to be a real partner of Syria

Referring to the relations between the Kurds and the Syrian government, Ilham Ahmed said that the fundamental issue in these relations is the acceptance of the Kurds as a political actor within the framework of the Syrian government and the recognition of their identity.

she added: “We decided to integrate, but this does not mean accepting a retreat. We want to be a real partner of this country."We Kurds want to be a major and equal partner in Syria. We have the will and determination to make decisions in this regard."