Syrian Interim Government: Druze Community is an Inseparable Part of Syria

Syria Service - In response to Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about the Druze community in Sweida, the Syrian Interim Government considered this community an inseparable part of Syria and accused Israel of interfering in the country's internal affairs and increasing instability.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian Interim Government announced in a statement that the Druze community in Sweida province is an inseparable part of Syria and that the Zionist regime is trying to interfere in Syria's internal affairs and spread instability in the country. The Syrian government also announced that efforts to return Sweida to the structure of the Syrian government are continuing with the cooperation of the United States and Jordan.A statement by the Syrian interim government, published by the country’s official news agency, SANA, said that Israel supported an armed group during the July 2025 events in Sweida to disrupt social stability in the region.

Damascus stressed in the statement that Israel was trying to drag Syria into wider conflicts. The Syrian government also called on Israel to end its interference in the country’s internal affairs and adhere to the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Netanyahu’s statement on meeting with Ahmed al-Shara’

The statement by the Syrian interim government followed statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same day. Netanyahu, speaking to his Druze supporters, said that he had spoken to Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara’ by phone and that the bloody clashes in Sweida had stopped after the call.Emphasizing Israel's support for the Druze of Syria, Netanyahu said that the country would take the necessary measures to protect them.

The Israeli Prime Minister stated: "I will do everything in my power to protect my brothers."

He also announced that there are other measures that must be taken in this regard in the future.

Israeli attacks on Damascus in July 2025

During the developments of July 2025, the Israeli army targeted the Syrian presidential palace and the buildings of the country's Ministry of Defense in Damascus with airstrikes.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced at the time that these attacks were carried out to protect the Druze of southern Syria.

These attacks took place at a time when the Druze areas of Sweida province were facing attacks by Bedouin armed groups.The clashes in this province became a hotbed of tension between the Syrian government and Israel, and the two sides adopted different positions regarding each other's role and goals in the developments in the region.