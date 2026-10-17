Hasakah Internal Security denied the news of the capture of the Khashman neighborhood by YAT

Syria Service - Hasakah Internal Security Directorate denied the news published about the capture of a number of houses and the arrest of people in the Khashman neighborhood of Hasakah by anti-terrorism units, and announced that this unit has been disbanded and is not active in the current security structure.

According to KurdPress, the Hasakah Internal Security Forces Directorate issued a statement, denying the reports published on social networks and some websites about the entry of the Anti-Terrorism Units (YAT) into a number of houses and the arrest of several people in the Khashman neighborhood of Hasakah, and considered this information "far from reality."

The statement of the Hasakah Internal Security Forces emphasized that the anti-terrorism units have been disbanded and are not present in the current structure of the security forces and do not carry out any activities.The Hasakah Internal Security Directorate also announced that only internal security forces with official and approved identities have the legal authority to enforce regulations and conduct security operations.

The institution further called on citizens and the media to verify the accuracy of information when publishing news and to obtain their information only from official sources.

The Hasakah Internal Security Directorate also emphasized the need to avoid publishing unverified news on social networks and the media.