Asad Shaibani's trip to Iraq to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Syria Service - Asad Hassan Shaibani, Foreign Minister of the Syrian Interim Government, arrived in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, to ​​attend the 52nd meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries.

According to Kurdistan Press, Asad Hassan Shaibani, Foreign Minister of the Syrian Interim Government, arrived in Baghdad on October 17 to attend the 52nd meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries. The meeting will be held with the presence of representatives of the member and observer countries of the organization and is scheduled to last for two days.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA) and a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the meeting will begin after the arrival of the participating delegations and representatives of 55 member and observer countries will be present.The meeting will be held under the slogan "Dialogue and Synergy: Two Fundamental Pillars for Strengthening Peace and Sustainable Development." The main themes of the meeting include coordinating the positions of member states in the face of challenges in the Islamic world, consulting on common issues, and exploring ways to strengthen collective cooperation.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also announced that hosting this meeting is of particular importance in the current circumstances and in light of regional and international crises and challenges, and can help strengthen dialogue, coordinate efforts, and support stability and sustainable development.