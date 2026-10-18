Movements of the Israeli forces in Quneitra and Daraa

Syria Service - The Israeli forces made new movements by sending military patrols to the outskirts of Daraa and Quneitra in southern Syria and establishing a checkpoint in one of the villages in the southern outskirts of Quneitra.

According to Kurdpress, the Israeli forces made new movements by sending military patrols to the western outskirts of Daraa and the southern outskirts of Quneitra in southern Syria; these movements included flying a drone over the Wadi al-Raqqad area, establishing a checkpoint in the village of al-Aisha, and moving a convoy of UN forces towards the border areas.

According to the Hawar News Agency, two Israeli military patrol vehicles entered the Wadi al-Raqqad area in the western outskirts of Daraa on October 17, and at the same time, a drone flew over the area.Another patrol of six Israeli military vehicles also entered the village of Al-Aisha in the southern countryside of Quneitra and set up a checkpoint in the area.

Meanwhile, a convoy of 10 vehicles belonging to the UN forces moved along the Ain Dhikr-Nafaa road towards villages in the western countryside of Daraa and border areas.

According to a report previously published by the Hawar News Agency, Israeli forces have raided and bombed villages in southern Syria 87 times since the beginning of October 2026 until the publication of this report.