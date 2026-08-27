The YPJ operates as a special counter-terrorism force within the Syrian Ministry of Interior

Syria Desk – In a meeting between YPJ commanders and the Interior Minister of the Syrian Interim Government, discussions were held regarding the YPJ's future role within the ministry's structure, with plans to take the force's independence and distinct characteristics into account. According to these sources, the YPJ might operate as a special counter-terrorism unit under the ministry, although a final decision on the matter has not yet been reached.

According to Kurdpress, sources close to the Women's Protection Units (YPJ) reported that a meeting took place between the force and the Interior Minister of the Syrian interim administration to discuss the YPJ's future role within the Interior Ministry's structure, with plans to preserve the force's independence and distinct characteristics. These sources indicated that the YPJ might operate as a special counter-terrorism unit under the ministry, although a final decision has not yet been reached.

Special sources told Hawar News Agency that a meeting was held on the evening of Wednesday, August 26, between the YPJ command and the Interior Minister of the Syrian interim administration. Attendees included YPJ commanders Newroz Ahmed, Suzdar Haji, and Khalsa Ayed; Roken Jamal, the force's media spokesperson; and Anas Hassan Khattab, the Interior Minister of the Syrian interim administration.

The meeting began at 11:00 PM on Wednesday and concluded around 12:15 AM on Thursday.

According to sources close to the YPJ, the meeting addressed the status of the force and its potential integration into Syria's security structure. The sources emphasized that the specific characteristics and autonomy of Kurdish-majority regions would be taken into account when determining the YPJ's role.

These sources also indicated that, under the proposal being discussed, the YPJ could be incorporated as a special counter-terrorism unit within the Syrian Ministry of Interior.

However, sources close to the YPJ stressed that no final decision has yet been reached regarding the plan, and negotiations and consultations between the parties concerning the force's position within the Syrian Ministry of Interior are ongoing.