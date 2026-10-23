Fazel Mirani: Kurds should be part of the solution, not victims of regional developments

Fazel Mirani, head of the executive board of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political office, emphasized the necessity of the Kurds playing a role in regional developments and said that the Kurds should be part of the solution, not victims of regional changes.

According to KurdPress, Fazel Mirani, head of the executive board of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political office, commented on regional developments and the situation of the Kurds on the sidelines of the 18th Erbil International Book Fair.

Referring to regional changes, Mirani said: "Everyone talks about changes, but it is important to know what these changes are and by what mechanism they are carried out."

He emphasized: "One day of peace is better and sweeter than 100 days of war; we must be part of the solutions, not part of the victims.»

The head of the executive board of the Democratic Party's political bureau also emphasized the need for joint efforts to preserve the achievements of the Kurds, saying that these achievements should not be allowed to be lost.

Mirani also reported progress in relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Regarding the relations of the Kurdistan Region with the Iraqi government, he also said that they reject any imposition of will against the constitution, and emphasized that all Kurdish movements must be united and have a single position regarding the legitimate rights of the Kurdistan people.