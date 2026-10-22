Barzani: The electoral law must be amended so that others do not decide for Christians

Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a meeting with Steve Feigen, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq, emphasized the need to amend the electoral law and said that Christians should be able to express their will and desire and that no one should decide for them about their fate.

According to Kurdistan Press, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a meeting with Steve Feigen, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq, referring to the relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq, announced that these relations are based on the principles of the constitution, participation, balance and agreement.

Barzani stated that if the previous Iraqi governments had adhered to these principles, much more achievements would have been achieved for Iraq and all its components.He also announced his support for the current Iraqi Prime Minister within the framework of the constitution and with the aim of protecting the legitimate rights of the people of Kurdistan, which are recognized in the constitution.

Emphasizing support for the components of the Kurdistan Region, especially Christians, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party said that this support should be based on respect, legal rights and their participation, and that these components themselves should decide about their fate.

Barzani continued by emphasizing the importance of amending the electoral law and said that conditions should be created so that Christians can express their true will and no one decides for them.

He also referred to the policy of the Kurdistan Region towards disputes and tensions, saying that the position of this region has been clear from the beginning and has not played a role in the existing complications and conflicts, and will not be a part of these conflicts in the future.Barzani concluded by emphasizing that it is better for all parties to resolve their differences and problems through dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic solutions.